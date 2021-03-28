Sentencing for Area Man Who Threatened to Kill His Father Approaching

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A sentencing date is approaching for an area man who reportedly threatened to kill his father.

Court documents indicate 49-year-old Gregory Scott Duncan, of Templeton, is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on April 7, on the following charge:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Duncan pleaded guilty to the above charge on March 3.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Duncan is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Madison Township in September 2020.

Details of the case:

Around 10:47 a.m. on September 18, 2020, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on State Route 68 in Madison Township, Clarion County, for a report that a known male victim was receiving threatening messages from his son, Gregory Scott Duncan, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told police that between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. he received a phone call from Duncan who began to yell obscenities, and the victim then hung up on him. He reported Duncan then called and left two separate voicemail messages in which he identified himself and then made threatening statements, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Duncan stated: “I’m here to kill you,” “Before you die, you’re a dead (expletive),” and “You know what (victim)? I want your (expletive) blood (victim). I want your (expletive) blood on the ground.”

Duncan also reportedly said, “You send me to jail, send me then, and when I get out, I’m going to kill (victim),” the complaint indicates.

Duncan was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:00 p.m. on September 18.

