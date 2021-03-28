 

Shirley May Mansfield

Sunday, March 28, 2021 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Mansfield, Shirley Obit Photo 1. (1)Shirley May Mansfield, 77, of Corsica, PA, passed away on March 26, 2021, while a patient at Clarion Hospital.

Shirley was born on October 18, 1943, to the late David and Ida (Horst) Mansfield, in McKeesport, PA, in Allegheny county.

She graduated from Punxsutawney High School with the Class of 1961. After high school Shirley went into the work force and eventually retired from Owen’s Illinois after over 30 years of service. Shirley was a very well liked and loved person. She enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews and she also liked watching her favorite TV shows. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in DuBois, PA.

Shirley is survived by one sister, Mary (Ben) Waldolf; two brothers, Bill (Pam) Mansfield and Harry (Gayle) Mansfield; one sister-in-law, Kathy Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by one brother, David Mansfield.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday April, 1, 2021, from 11am to 12 noon at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 12 noon, and officiated by her sister in law, Pam Mansfield. Interment will take place at the Pisgah Cemetery in Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


