State Police Calls: Theft of Oxycodone, Found Property

CLARION/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft of Oxycodone in Paint Township

PSP Clarion are investigating an alleged theft that occurred in Paint Blvd., in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say two 5 mg. of oxycodone were allegedly stolen sometime between 3:00 a.m. on March 7 and 8:00 a.m. on March 8.

The victim is a 73-year-old Oil City woman.

Found Property in DuBois

Clarion-based State Police obtained two wallets and three cell phones at 100 North Main Street, in the City of DuBois, in Clearfield County, around 7:10 a.m. on Friday, March 26.

Anyone wishing to claim the described items can contact PSP Clarion.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, March 26, 2021.

