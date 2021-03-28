 

Susanne Renee Kinch

Sunday, March 28, 2021 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

KINCH03272021 (2) (1)Susanne Renee Kinch, 34, a resident of Uniontown, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at 1:15 AM Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.

She was born in Franklin, February 9, 1987, a beloved daughter of Arnold E. and Regina L. Say Kinch.

Susie was a 2005 graduate of Franklin High School.

She had worked for a number of years, and was presently working as a customer service representative at Berkley Medical Resources in Smithfield.

Susie had a great passion for cars and drifting. She, along with her longtime companion, Brandon spent many years drifting on the PA and Ohio drifting circuits.

She loved to travel, and was always willing and able to help others in need. She loved spending time with her beloved Pomeranian/Chihuahua, Kilo. Susie will be forever remembered by many as a beautiful woman, inside and out, and possessing a loving and caring heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her, and whose lives she touched and enriched.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Brandon V. Ongley of Uniontown; her parents, Arnold E. and Regina L. Kinch of Franklin; a sister, Dawn D. Kinch of Franklin; and by her maternal grandmother, Beverly J. Say of North Canton, OH.

Also surviving are her aunts and uncles: Brenda J. Santiago and her husband, Rey of Franklin; and Erica L. Butler and her husband, Jay of North Canton, OH; a very close friend, Timothy A. Clemmer of Uniontown; as well as many other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard L. “Layne” Say; and by her “mother-in-law”, Sharon J. DeArment.

Friends may call Wednesday 11 AM until 2 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 3 PM in Rockland Cemetery, all are welcome.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.


