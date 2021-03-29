 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. High near 54. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.


