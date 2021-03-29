C-L Softball Excited to Retake the Field in 2021

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – After losing last season due to a COVID-19 shutdown of all spring sports, the Clarion-Limestone softball team under third-year head coach Jason Craig will be basically starting from scratch for the 2021 season.

“Since we had last played two years ago, we’ve lost two sets of seniors,” said Craig. “We have basically started from scratch entering preparations for this season. When we began practicing, we had pretty much every position open for anyone to earn. Since we’ve been practicing, we feel that we have most of those spots filled as we get ready to start this season.”

Craig does have several experienced players on the roster; although like every other team, those players lost a year of experience. Senior Cassidy Makray will most likely see the bulk of the time in the pitching circle. Junior catcher Abby Himes also returns along with Regan Husted (2B,P), Frances Milliron (CF) also returns.

“I feel like with Cassidy and Abby that we can potentially have the best battery in the league,” said Craig. “We have a lot of young players, but they are all very talented and will all help us in some form or fashion this season. The ninth and tenth graders are pretty much all freshmen because of the lost season. We will have to see how they all develop and are excited about what they bring to the team.”

The potential opening day position lineup for when the Lady Lions are expected to open at Redbank Valley on March 30 includes: Makray in the circle, Himes behind the plate, Freshman Alyssa Wiant at first base, Husted at second base, sophomore Kendall Dunn at shortstop, freshman Olivia Smith at third base, freshman Abby Knapp in left field, Milliron in center field, and either sophomore Jocalyn Henry or freshman Jade Terrana in right field.

“If the season opened today, these would probably be our starters, although that still could change,” said Craig.

Rounding out the 15 players on the roster include senior Carlley Hunter, juniors Brinna Bailey and Cara Runyan, sophomore Kennedy Schwabenbauer, and freshman Kayte Beinhaur.

“I feel like we are pretty solid at every position, so we feel we can win a lot of games,” said Craig. “Our goals are to compete for a KSAC Championship, make the District 9 playoffs, and win at least one playoff game.”

2021 Roster:

Seniors: Carlley Hunter, Cassidy Makray

Juniors: Brinna Bailey, Abby Himes, Regan Husted, Frances Milliron, Cara Runyan.

Sophomores: Kendall Dunn, Jocalyn Henry, Kennedy Schwabenbauer.

Freshmen: Kayte Beinhaur, Abby Knapp, Olivia Smith, Jade Terrana, Alyssa Wiant.

