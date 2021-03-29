Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Cinnamon & Sugar
Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:03 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Cinnamon and Sugar.
These adult female huskies are a bonded pair.
They are both spayed and vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is preferred that Cinnamon and Sugar’s new home be one without other dogs or cats.
For more information on Cinnamon and Sugar, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.