Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepperoni and Sausage Deep-Dish Pizza Quiche

Pizza is always the answer!

Ingredients

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese



4 large eggs4 ounces cream cheese, softened1/3 cup 2% milk1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/2 pound bulk Italian sausage1/2 cup pizza sauce1 cup chopped pepperoniFresh basil, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Sprinkle 1 cup mozzarella and cheddar cheese in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a small bowl, beat eggs, cream cheese, milk, Parmesan, garlic powder and Italian seasoning; pour into dish. Bake 30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a small skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-6 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Spread pizza sauce over egg mixture; top with sausage, pepperoni and remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 10-15 minutes longer. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Top with fresh basil if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.