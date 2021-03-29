 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepperoni and Sausage Deep-Dish Pizza Quiche

Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Pizza is always the answer!

Ingredients

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 large eggs
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup 2% milk
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 pound bulk Italian sausage
1/2 cup pizza sauce
1 cup chopped pepperoni
Fresh basil, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Sprinkle 1 cup mozzarella and cheddar cheese in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a small bowl, beat eggs, cream cheese, milk, Parmesan, garlic powder and Italian seasoning; pour into dish. Bake 30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a small skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-6 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Spread pizza sauce over egg mixture; top with sausage, pepperoni and remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 10-15 minutes longer. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Top with fresh basil if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


