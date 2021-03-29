Clarion County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, March 26.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,822, and the death toll remains at 88.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total to 1,393. There were no additional deaths reported in Forest County, leaving the county’s death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 29, there were 2,923 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 combined, for a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/29/21 – 2,923

03/27/21 & 03/28/21 – 7,178

03/26/21 – 4,927

03/25/21 – 3,623

03/24/21 – 4,667

03/23/21 – 3,515

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Friday, March 26

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5108 24 5132 120 (1 new) Butler 14976 132 15108 384 Clarion 2807 15 2822 88 Clearfield 6992 113 7105 128 Crawford 6643 18 6661 143 Elk 2498 16 2514 37 Forest 1392 1 1393 21 Indiana 5293 31 5324 161 (1 new) Jefferson 2947 17 2964 91 McKean 3144 16 3160 65 Mercer 8471 33 8504 248 (1 new) Venango 3498 12 3510 90 Warren 2264 4 2268 99 (1 new)

There are 1,856 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – March 25 stood at 7.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 26, there were 33 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, there were 15 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 28, there were 14 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, March 29, Pennsylvania ranks 12th among the 50 states for first doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 4,956,257 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 29.

1,751,396 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,572,144 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,323,540 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:

369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 4,956,257 doses total through March 29:

First/single doses: 3,323,540 administered



Second doses: 1,632,714 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 127,009 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,116,035 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,183 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,198 cases among employees, for a total of 83,381 at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,908 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,348 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

