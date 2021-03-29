Clarion University Track & Field Opens 2020-21 Season at Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team opened up their 2020-21 season at Lock Haven on Saturday, immediately jumping into the swing of things at the Elliston Earlybird Open.

The Clarion throwers picked up right where they left off the last time there was an outdoor season in which to throw, recording some of the best results of the day for the Golden Eagles. Shelly Jones tied for the best individual finish for a Golden Eagle athlete at the meet with her second-place performance in the Shot Put. She tossed the implement 12.04m, behind only Shippensburg’s Kate Mastrisciano. Emma Pesicka also recorded a top-8 finish in the Shot Put, recording a mark of 11.24m.

Madison Brooks authored a strong performance in the Discus, hurling the implement 36.49m for a fourth-place finish. Jones took seventh in the event with a toss of 32.58m. Freshman Autumn Pettinato got in on the fun in the field as well, placing third in the Javelin with a toss of 34.14m. Pettinato also competed in the 3000m, taking 11th with a time of 12:01.56. In the jump events, Delaney Beard matched Jones’ feat with a second-place finish in the Triple Jump, posting a mark of 11.01m.

Katlynn Traister had an excellent day in the sprint events for Clarion, putting in top-five finishes in the 100m and 200m and notching PRs to boot. The senior sprinter won the second heat of the 100m with a PR of 12.83, placing her fifth in the field. She also took off in the second heat of the 200m, posting a career-best 26.63 to take fourth. Hunter Barger was another sprinter with a strong day, taking eighth in the 400m with a time of 1:03.08.

Kia Braithwaite showed well in the 400m Hurdles, placing eighth with a time of 1:11.91, and was also part of a good performance for the 4x400m Relay team. Working with Chelsey Kabel, Letizia Collini, and Mackenzie Carver, the squad took third with a time of 4:19.70.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.