Clarion University Women’s Tennis Opens 2020-21 Season, Falls to Seton Hill

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team opened its 2020-21 season at home on Saturday afternoon, falling by a 6-1 score to Seton Hill at Campbell Courts. Clarion (0-1, 0-1 PSAC West) will head on the road for three straight before returning home to host Slippery Rock on April 14.

Kali Aughenbaugh posted the big result of the day for the Golden Eagles, defeating Kasey Storkel in a thrilling No. 2 singles match. The first set of the match was as close as could be, with the two competitors tied at 6-6 and heading to a tiebreaker. Aughenbaugh won a high-scoring tiebreaker, holding off Storkel by a 10-8 score for the match lead. She then proceeded to cruise in the second set, winning that one by a 6-1 score.

The Griffins started the day by winning both matches contested in the doubles session, giving them a 1-0 lead heading into singles action. Alexis Strouse put forth a courageous effort in the No. 1 singles match, keeping it close with Cameron Beer but ultimately falling by a 7-5, 6-3 result. Aughenbaugh’s win at No. 2 singles represented the lone point for Clarion on the afternoon.

Seton Hill 6, Clarion 1

Doubles

Cameron Beer/Kasey Storkel (SHU) def. Alexis Strouse/Kali Aughenbaugh (CLAR) 6-2

Julianna Begley/Kendall McCluskey (SHU) def. Hannah Schettler/Sarah Kirmeyer (CLAR) 6-1

Kaitlyn Walch/Marlayna Verenna (SHU) win by default

Singles

Cameron Beer (SHU) def. Alexis Strouse (CLAR) 7-5, 6-3

Kali Aughenbaugh (CLAR) def. Kasey Storkel (SHU) 7-6 (8), 6-1

Kaitlyn Walch (SHU) def. Hannah Schettler (CLAR) 6-1, 6-1

Marlayna Verenna (SHU) def. Sarah Kirmeyer (CLAR) 6-0, 6-1

Kendall McCluskey (SHU) def. Savannah Buttery (CLAR) 6-0, 6-0

Julianna Begley (SHU) win by default

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.