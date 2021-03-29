David L. Weber of Titusville, PA, formerly of Pleasantville, PA, passed away on March 26, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born in Titusville, PA, on November 30, 1956, to the late Elmer S. and Mildred Lalich Weber.

He was a 1975 graduate of the Titusville High School and a 1982 graduate of Edinboro State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

David was formerly employed by the Drake Well Museum as a researcher and historian and since 1988 he was self-employed as a historical researcher and writer. David authored several books as well as many articles and pamphlets related to local history. He was a respected historian in the field of the gas and oil industry. His favorite projects were the many family histories and histories of local homes and businesses that he had written over the years.

David was a member and past vice-president of the Titusville Historical Society. He was also a member of the Venango County Historical Society, Friends of the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad, friends of Drake Well and the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. He was a lifelong member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, where he had been an usher for many years and was a member of the church’s Bicentennial Committee. David was often seen as a tour guide on the OC & T and at functions at both Drake Well State Park and Pithole State Park as “The Pumper”.

David is survived by his sister, Melody M. Chisholm and her husband, Andrew F. Chisholm of State College, PA; two nieces, Amelia G. Chisholm and her husband, Brett T. Bentley of Berwyn Heights, MD and Laura L. Summers and her husband, Timothy G. Summers and their children, Ella Mae, Daniel Fraser and Abigail Lynne of New Market, MD. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

No calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Internment will be at the Rynd Farm Cemetery. All arrangements are made by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home of Titusville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville Historical Society, The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad or the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.

