Deer Creek Winery to Host Gatsby Gala on April 30
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting a Gatsby Gala on April 30.
Stop in from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, in your best dressed 20’s costume!
Deer Creek winery has a fully loaded night planned for a classy fun-filled evening out.
Festivities include:
– Show off your moves in our dance contest
– Bring your 20’s game and dress your best!
– Take pictures with your crew with all sorts of fun props
– Indulge yourself on DCW Classy 20’s Chef specials
– Live musical performance & DJing with Robyn Young
– White Sizzle spritzer
– #deercreekwine prize giveaway! Post your favorite picture of the evening and include #deercreekwine for a chance to be entered in a prize drawing!
– Design, sequin, and feather your very own mysterious eye mask
– And of course all of your favorite Deer Creek wines!!
For more information give Deer Creek’s friendly staff members a call at 814-354-7392.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.