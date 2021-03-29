 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Deer Creek Winery to Host Gatsby Gala on April 30

Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image-(5)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting a Gatsby Gala on April 30.

Stop in from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, in your best dressed 20’s costume!

Deer Creek winery has a fully loaded night planned for a classy fun-filled evening out.

Festivities include:

– Show off your moves in our dance contest
– Bring your 20’s game and dress your best!
– Take pictures with your crew with all sorts of fun props
– Indulge yourself on DCW Classy 20’s Chef specials
– Live musical performance & DJing with Robyn Young
– White Sizzle spritzer
– #deercreekwine prize giveaway! Post your favorite picture of the evening and include #deercreekwine for a chance to be entered in a prize drawing!
– Design, sequin, and feather your very own mysterious eye mask
– And of course all of your favorite Deer Creek wines!!

For more information give Deer Creek’s friendly staff members a call at 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


