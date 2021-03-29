Hearing for Local Woman Accused in Violent Incident in Redbank Township Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a Mayport woman involved in a violent incident in Redbank Township where she allegedly assaulted three other women.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Katrina Lynn Pohl is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Redbank Township earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:15 p.m. on March 15, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hickory Drive in Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Police then interviewed a known victim who stated that she had stopped at a family member’s home when Katrina Pohl ran up to her and began screaming at her to leave.

The victim told police that Pohl was not permitted to be at the residence.

According to the complaint, the victim reported Pohl then began pushing her, and she pushed past Pohl to get to the bathroom of the residence. However, she noted that Pohl followed her and continued yelling and screaming.

The victim stated that when she left the bathroom and moved toward the door, Pohl pushed her down in the mudroom area then kicked her in the ribs on her left side. Pohl then allegedly got on top of the victim and bit her right shoulder, and began slapping her. The victim also said Pohl scratched her behind her right ear, according to the complaint.

The victim told police she then fled the house and ran to Pohl’s mother’s residence next door.

The complaint notes police observed a fresh bite mark on the victim’s shoulder, as well as visible scratches behind her right ear.

Police also interviewed Pohl’s mother about the incident.

According to the complaint, the known woman reported that the victim came to her door and said her daughter, Pohl, had just beaten her up. She told police she and her sister then went down to get Pohl and said Pohl immediately got in her face and began pushing her, then slapped her and grabbed her by the shirt and hair. She said her sister then got between her and Pohl, at which time Pohl bit her sister on the hand, and they began fighting.

The woman’s sister was also interviewed and told police that when they went down to get Pohl, Pohl began slapping her mother, and she then stepped between them. She reported Pohl then bit her on the left hand and would not let go. She said she then pulled Pohl off her hand and away from her by the hair, and Pohl then punched her on the left side of the head. She was then able to walk away.

She went on to state that as she was walking away, Pohl came running at her and punched her in the right eye. She then retreated and called the police.

The woman had a swollen left hand with a fresh bite wound and a swollen face with a black, bruised right eye, the complaint notes.

Pohl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 7:45 p.m. on March 15.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Court documents indicate Pohl is also facing a second hearing on March 30 on harassment and weapons charges from an incident in Redbank Township on February 22.

Another hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on April 6 on charges related to an incident on March 18, when Pohl allegedly assaulted three corrections officers at the Clarion County Jail.

RELATED:

Clarion County Jail Inmate Faces Additional Charges for Assault of Corrections Officers

State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Assault

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.