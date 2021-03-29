James “Jim” LeRoy Kocher, 75, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 27, 2021, while a patient at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born on October 15, 1945, to the late Wayne and Mary “Estella” (Fawcett) Kocher in Brookville. He graduated from Brookville High School with the Class of 1963. Jim married Barbara Daisy Beaumont on April 24, 1970 in Brookville, PA; after 46 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on January 11, 2016.

After Jim graduated, he was recruited to play football at Salem College in West Virginia. He graduated from Salem with a Bachelor of Science in Early Education. Jim was a Jack of many trades. Along with teaching for 38 years in DuBois, he held many side-jobs to support his family. He co-owned KVS Painting Company and painted many homes and businesses throughout Brookville.

He also enjoyed woodworking and gardening, winning gardener of the month in June of 2017. He was a member of both the Fraternal Order of Eagles #983 and the Brookville Fireman’s Club.

Jim was an extremely hard worker; he was not only devoted to his own family and grandchildren, but to the children of the community through education and sports. In the late 80’s and early 90’s, he was the President of the Little League and helped build Litch Field to give the children a place to play baseball.

Jim is survived by three daughters, Deborah (David) Dixon, Judy (Jodi Holtman) Maxwell, and Jennifer (Sean) Belako; two sons, David (Mary) Maxwell, and Bradley (Rebecca) Kocher; grandchildren, Geoffrey (Allison) Dixon, Kaitlin (Luke) Bieda, Leah (David) Macias, Gregory (Samantha) Maxwell, Claire (fiancé Dom Scalise) Maxwell, Nicholas and Benjamin Belako, and Aidan and Addison Kocher. Jim was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Sydney and Jackson Dixon; Olivia and Logan Bieda; Isabel and Emerson Macias; two brothers, Wayne and Dennis Kocher.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Jim is preceded in death by brother, Clyde Kocher. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5 – 7pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A private family service will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Rev. Terry Felt. Final interment will take place at Saint Johns (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #983, 270 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. In following Jim’s passion for planting flowers and tending his garden, the family asks that you plant flowers in Jim’s memory in lieu of sending them. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/51158 into your web browser.

