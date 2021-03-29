Joseph Smith Jr., 27, of Brookville, died the afternoon of Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home after a battle with cancer.

Born in Huntington, WV, on September 25, 1993, he was the son of Joseph and Lisa Lewis Smith.

He was a 2013 graduate of Jeff Tech and was a member of the National Honor Society.

J.J. was currently employed as a corrections officer at SCI Forrest.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and growing flowers, as well as playing Magic and D&D.

His survivors include his parents, Joseph and Lisa Smith; his daughters, Aurora and Amyra Smith; his maternal grandparents; Hollie and Shelia Lewis; a brother, Thomas Smith; two sisters, Madeline and Jasmine Smith; a nephew, Zayne Smith; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Those preceding him in death include his paternal grandparents, Doug Smith and Madeline Alpaugh; maternal great grandmother, Lona Drake; and maternal aunt, Holly Wray.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 11AM-1PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, Pa. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1PM with Eugene Smith, officiating.

CDC guidelines in regards to COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions will be observed.

