Linda L. O’Brien, 76, of Yucca Valley, CA, formerly of Oil City, passed away March 28, 2021 in Oil City, PA, after an extended illness.

Born August 20, 1944 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde A. & Louella M. Hewston Roberts.

Linda attended Oil City Schools.

She was married Dec. 5, 1959 in Oil City to Edward J. O’Brien Jr. and he survives.

A homemaker, Linda had run a daycare out of her home for many years. She had also worked at the Villa Italia and had cleaned homes for many area residents. She was a longtime volunteer at the Yucca Valley Senior Center, later joining management at the Center.

She enjoyed reading, playing bingo and going to auctions.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Linda Shufesky of St. Mary’s, Nancy Deeter & her husband Grover of Oil City, Edward O’Brien III & his wife Donna of Oklahoma City, OK, Timothy O’Brien of PA, and James O’Brien of PA; eight grandchildren, Athena Cappella, Amber Shufesky, Keith Shufesky, Alisha Vandorp, Heather Juarez & husband Jesus, Heidi Corbett & husband Travis, Gavin Deeter, and Amanda O’Brien; and 14 great-grandchildren, Marie, Melanie, Mileena, Vincent, Skyler, Ember, Louella, Lilly, Layla, Ryott, Bently, Korbyn, Kayslin and Keivyn; one sister, Betty Reisinger of Cochranton; and one brother, Arthur Roberts of Oil City.

She was preceded in death by brothers Bob and Clyde and a sister Marion Shaffer.

Funeral Services will be private.

The family would like to thank their neighbors, Mr. & Mrs David Kiss in Yucca Valley for all their help, as well as Dr. David Andres and staff, the Oil City Fire and Police Dept’s, Community Ambulance, Hamot Hospital and a very special thank you to Elizabeth at VNA Hospice.

Memorials may be made to VNA Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA. 16323.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

