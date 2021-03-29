Local Woman Spearheading New Organization to Help Youth Aging Out of Foster Care

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Youth aging out of foster care often face many difficulties, and one Clarion County woman is determined to make a positive difference in their lives.

Local resident Leslie Prymus understands the many challenges that youth face when they age out of the foster care system, as she herself had spent many years in the system in Clarion County. Previously, Prymus organized an event to raise awareness of the issue of abuse in foster care.

In January, Prymus formed Rising With Hope, an organization to provide services for youth who have been in foster care.

Prymus told exploreClarion.com: “The mission is to give hope to aging out foster youth or previous foster youth, to help meet their needs, and to give them a support system that will help them to succeed and overcome.”

She is currently collecting donations for her first project “Closet Full of Hope.”

“I have collected over 25 donations of clothing and luggage bags and hygiene products. We also give comfort items, such as art items and blankets, and every package comes with a personalized letter of encouragement, as well as encouragement cards from others.”

The packages, which will include everything from jackets and shoes to underwear, are made up to go to young people who are about to age out of foster care or who have recently aged out of foster care.

“Each need is different, and each story is different,” Prymus explained.

“Some are homeless. Some are in independent living but are denied other services like food assistance or medical, so they are working, instead of in school.”

Prymus asks those who wish to receive assistance to fill out a form about their status, and one question on that form has been particularly telling.

“At the bottom of my form, I ask them: Do they feel hopeful about their future? The answer has never been ‘yes.'”

In the short time since she began “Closet Full of Hope,” Prymus has already collected donations from across the region, including Clarion, Butler, and Allegheny Counties.

She has also brought on a co-coordinator to help with the organization, as well as volunteers to offer peer support services.

“I have volunteers who are available to these individuals anytime, day or night. We talk to them and give as much support as we can.”

They also help participants seek out other supports in their areas, such as mental healthcare and housing resources, and can guide them through everything from applying for medical and food benefits to applying to colleges.

“More than that, we make connections, and we are there for them as long as they want us to be.”

While the services provided by Rising With Hope are available, Prymus still has much work ahead.

Moving forward, she is preparing to take classes to become a certified peer support specialist while also developing a committee to turn the organization into an officially recognized non-profit.

“I wanted to make sure that first of all, I had enough clientele and that secondly, I had enough people that cared about the subject and were willing to give.”

Prymus realized after her first few weeks of reaching out that she was on the right track.

“The response has been amazing. I have picked up donations from here in Clarion all the way to the other side of Pittsburgh.”

She has also reached out to officials working with post-foster care youth in independent living situations and will be working with organizations in both Armstrong and Crawford County, as well.

“I have already made calls to a few other children and youth service agencies to provide them services, as well, for their clients aging out.”

Contact information for Rising with Hope is available on their website, which Prymus noted will also be seeing an overhaul in the future, as she’s working with a local company to further develop it.

In the meantime, she is continuing to promote everything from contacts within area counties to volunteers and donors, all working toward creating a better future for foster care youth.

“We want to see the statistics change. We want to encourage individuals to have hope that they can succeed and that no matter what their past is they can choose and make decisions that create a better future. And, we will try our hardest to make sure they have all the tools and support that they need to do that.”

