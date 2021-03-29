 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Man Allegedly Threatens to ‘Use’ AR-15 at Clarion Hospital Emergency Room

Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion Hospital Emergency 4MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room on Friday morning regarding an incident involving a Clarion man who allegedly made a threat to “someday use” an AR-15.

According to police, around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 64-year-old George Gorsuch arrived at the Clarion Hospital Emergency waiting room, became upset, and made a scene. He then made a threatening comment as he was leaving.

Police say Gorsuch allegedly stated he had an AR-15 at home and “someday he is going to use it.”

According to police, the Clarion County District Attorney’s office was contacted and advised of the incident, and police were directed to file summary charges.

Court documents indicate Gorsuch was cited for summary disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on March 27, in relation to the incident.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.