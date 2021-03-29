Man Allegedly Threatens to ‘Use’ AR-15 at Clarion Hospital Emergency Room

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room on Friday morning regarding an incident involving a Clarion man who allegedly made a threat to “someday use” an AR-15.

According to police, around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 64-year-old George Gorsuch arrived at the Clarion Hospital Emergency waiting room, became upset, and made a scene. He then made a threatening comment as he was leaving.

Police say Gorsuch allegedly stated he had an AR-15 at home and “someday he is going to use it.”

According to police, the Clarion County District Attorney’s office was contacted and advised of the incident, and police were directed to file summary charges.

Court documents indicate Gorsuch was cited for summary disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on March 27, in relation to the incident.

