Miriam Adele Eshelman passed away on March 26, 2021.

Could it be she was the hub, the axis on which we all turned?

Born in Philadelphia on the day before Christmas in 1933, Miriam Adele “Del” (Breish) Eshelman was presented to her parents, Miriam and Richard, and brother, Rich, in a red and green stocking. She was a gift from the beginning. As a child, she thought it was so lovely that everyone put lights on their houses for her birthday. She played the violin, field hockey, and loved her roller skates. A graduate of Olney High School in the 1% of the class, she was awarded a 2-year scholarship to Temple University, where she received an Associate’s degree in Radiology. She worked as an x-ray technician at Germantown Hospital, but it was her violin, her singing in the church choir and some serious orange earrings that first caught the eye of the love of her life, Dick Eshelman. Within the year, they were married, and this city girl moved across the state to enjoy the next 64 years in Franklin. Seven months ago to the day, her love left to be with God. She is there with them now.

When she first came to Franklin, Del was a paralegal for Attorney Harry Gent, but when she became a mother, Del devoted herself to her children and their many activities. She was essential in the creation of the pre-school at the First United Methodist Church. Den mother and Girl Scout leader, she took on camping and merit badges and so much more. Once her kids were off to college, Del went back to work as an office manager for Dr. James McLaughlin, neurologist, Dr. Kirk Eidenmuller, audiologist, and Sue Malone, family therapist.

Whoever said, “Behind every great man is a great woman,” must have known her. In 2000, Del was surprised to be honored along with Dick as Franklin’s “Man and Woman of the Year,” in part for creating and running “The Opera Bus” that took locals to Pittsburgh for a night of opera, but also for her countless hours of volunteer work in the community. She was the force and the organizer in all things. She held offices, worked on boards and volunteered for many organizations, including United Methodist Women, DeBence, Community Concerts, Meals on Wheels, Franklin Cemetery Association, and Franklin Gardeners’ Association. Although she never held an office or an instrument in the Silver Cornet Band, she was at every concert. Comfy in her spot, supporting her husband and the band, she brought ice cream and cake to everyone in the park for his birthday at the beginning of June. Her joy was in doing things for others, whether through a group or in her own special way, taking the time to call, dropping a note, or bringing over some of her famous soup. She was always looking for ways to do something meaningful and kind.

When she was ladylike, Del enjoyed Wednesday Club, Monday Club, and Bridge. But she was also “Miss Rowdy” when playing Yahtzee or cheering for the Pens. She loved texting her grandkids, Sudoku, sewing, gardening, and the cottage on Lake Erie. She left many an unfinished project — a quilt, a scarf, and a garden — as she was not planning on leaving us so soon. But she is at peace, and we are thankful for all the gifts she left behind.

Left to wonder how we carry on without our center are her children Tom, Mindy, and Andrew (Kaylene), and six grandchildren (Matt, Caitlin, Sophia, Rena, Jacob, and Emeline) and all those she adopted along the way. You are the wonderful community of her cherished friends, and she loved you. In memory of her, please show someone you care. Drop a note. Plant a flower. Make some soup. Show your love.

What the world needs now is love, sweet love….

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin PA on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services for Del will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1102 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA.

A livestream of Del’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home and church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommend those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the DeBence Antique Music World, 1261 Liberty Street, Franklin PA 16323; and/or the United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church, 1102 Liberty Street, Franklin PA 16323.

To send flowers, cards, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

