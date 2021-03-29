Clarion County Nears 17K Vaccine Doses Administered; More than 4.3M Doses Given Statewide

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania has administered 4,483,724 COVID-19 vaccines, with Clarion County receiving 16,984 total doses, according to state data.

The numbers do not include federal facilities or Philadelphia, which track their information separately.

The state’s vaccine dashboard allows residents to track the progress of the vaccine by county. It breaks the data down by people who are fully vaccinated and those who are awaiting their second dose.

The following statistics are for the week ending Friday, March 27.

Clarion County (Population: 38,438)

Total: 16,984

Full: 7,151

Partial: 9,833

Forest County (Population 7,247)

Total: 2,973

Full: 1,272

Partial: 1,701

Jefferson County (Population 43,425)

Total: 22,681

Full: 9,890

Partial: 12,791

Venango County (Population 50,668)

Total: 15,387

Full: 6,346

Partial: 9,041

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania tracked 1,005,167 positive and probable cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago. 91% of Pennsylvanians have recovered, but 24,986 did not. Clarion County recorded 2,820 cases with 88 deaths. Forest County’s 1392 cases resulted in 21 deaths. Jefferson County had 2,960 cases with 91 deaths. In Venango County, the total number of cases is 3,559 with 90 deaths.

The vaccines currently in Pennsylvania are manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. If a resident has received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, they should return to the same provider for their second dose.

For more information on how vaccines are tested and determined to be safe, visit the CDC’s vaccine development website.

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccine rollout. Phase 1A covers long-term care facility residents, healthcare workers, people over 65, and people between the ages of 16-64 with high-risk conditions. Check your eligibility through the state’s tool here.

