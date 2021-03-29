Say What?!: Ontario Dog Stops Traffic to Rescue Owner Having a Seizure

ONTARIO, Canada – An Ontario dog is being hailed as a hero after she stopped traffic to get help for her owner, who was suffering from a seizure.

Haley Moore, of Ottawa, said she was walking her 1 1/2-year-old dog, Clover, through her family’s Stittsville neighborhood last week when she had a seizure.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.