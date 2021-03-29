Featured Local Job: Class A and B CDL Drivers
DTA has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.
DTA is the leading supplier of bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service.
Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment. A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axles and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provides reliable and flexible hauling services.
Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.
Requirements:
- Valid CDL
- Clean MVR
- Stable Work History
- At Least 25 Years of Age
- Minimum 2 of Years Driving Experience
Benefits Include:
- Respectful Treatment
- Newer Equipment
- Good Weekly Pay
- Home Every Night
- Paid Vacation Time
- Affordable Benefit Package
- Generous 401k w/ company match
- Safety Awards
For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-8040 or at http://www.dtalp.com/careers/.
