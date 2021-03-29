Featured Local Job: Class A and B CDL Drivers

DTA has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.

DTA is the leading supplier of bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service.

Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment. A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axles and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provides reliable and flexible hauling services.

Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.

Requirements:

Valid CDL

Clean MVR

Stable Work History

At Least 25 Years of Age

Minimum 2 of Years Driving Experience

Benefits Include:

Respectful Treatment

Newer Equipment

Good Weekly Pay

Home Every Night

Paid Vacation Time

Affordable Benefit Package

Generous 401k w/ company match

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-8040 or at http://www.dtalp.com/careers/.

