Featured Local Job: Coal Dump Truck Drivers and Log Truck Drivers
Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 07:03 AM
Marc A. Sallack Inc. is seeking Coal Dump Truck Drivers and Log Truck Drivers.
– Applicants must have a CDL with no restrictions.
– Applicants must be able operate a tri-axle dump with a manual transmission.
– Applicants need to have a clean driving record and be able to pass a background check.
– Experience is preferred.
– All applicants need to be at least 23 years old.
– Applicants need to be located within a 45 minute drive of Punxsutawney.
All interested applicants should call Marc A. Sallack Inc. at 814-952-8991 or email them at [email protected] and leave a brief message stating applicant’s name, driving experience, and phone number.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.