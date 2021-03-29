 

State Police Calls: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Retail Theft, Harassment, Theft

Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 8:16 a.m. on March 15, Jack Walker, 33, of Clarion, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at a location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 2:40 p.m. on March 27, a known 32-year-old Cranberry man was caught attempting to remove a shopping cart full of items from the Walmart Store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 1:53 p.m. on March 26, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a harassment incident in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred at a location on Holiday Inn Road and involved 35-year-old Jaclyn Evans of Brookville, and a known 52-year-old female victim from Clarion.

Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police say a theft occurred in Monroe Township, Clarion County, sometime between 8:00 p.m. on March 23 and 11:54 a.m. on March 25.

According to police, a known 32-year-old Clarion woman was scammed while attempting to purchase a vehicle. The victim allegedly bought gift cards and sent photos of the cards to the actor.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, March 28, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

