State Police Calls: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Retail Theft, Harassment, Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 8:16 a.m. on March 15, Jack Walker, 33, of Clarion, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at a location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 2:40 p.m. on March 27, a known 32-year-old Cranberry man was caught attempting to remove a shopping cart full of items from the Walmart Store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 1:53 p.m. on March 26, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a harassment incident in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred at a location on Holiday Inn Road and involved 35-year-old Jaclyn Evans of Brookville, and a known 52-year-old female victim from Clarion.

Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police say a theft occurred in Monroe Township, Clarion County, sometime between 8:00 p.m. on March 23 and 11:54 a.m. on March 25.

According to police, a known 32-year-old Clarion woman was scammed while attempting to purchase a vehicle. The victim allegedly bought gift cards and sent photos of the cards to the actor.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

