7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 56. South wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers likely before midnight, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66.


