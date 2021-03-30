A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 56. South wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers likely before midnight, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.