Area Man Cited After Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an Oil City man was cited following a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Washington Township earlier this month.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:59 p.m. on March 21, on Lake Lucy Road, just north of West Hershberger Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 35-year-old Joshua R. Waters, of Oil City, was operating a 2001 Dodge RAM 1500, traveling north on Lake Lucy Road when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

According to police, Waters fled the scene prior to police arrival and was identified through further investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

Waters was cited for driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

