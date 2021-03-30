Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Brunch Torte

This flavorful dish is perfect for a nice brunch!

Ingredients

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls, divided

1 teaspoon olive oil



1 package (6 ounces) fresh baby spinach1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms7 large eggs, divided use1 cup grated Parmesan cheese2 teaspoons Italian seasoning1/8 teaspoon pepper1/2 pound thinly sliced deli ham1/2 pound thinly sliced hard salami1/2 pound sliced provolone cheese2 jars (12 ounces each) roasted sweet red peppers, drained, sliced and patted dry

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place a greased 9-in. springform pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 18 in. square). Securely wrap foil around pan. Unroll 1 tube of crescent dough and separate into triangles. Press onto bottom of prepared pan to form a crust, sealing seams well. Bake until set, 10-15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add spinach and mushrooms; cook and stir until mushrooms are tender. Drain on several layers of paper towels, blotting well. In a large bowl, whisk 6 eggs, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning and pepper.

-Layer crust with half of each of the following: ham, salami, provolone cheese, red peppers and spinach mixture. Pour half of the egg mixture over top. Repeat layers; top with remaining egg mixture.

-On a work surface, unroll and separate remaining crescent dough into triangles. Press together to form a circle and seal seams; place over filling. Whisk remaining egg; brush over dough.

-Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 160°, 1 to 1-1/4 hours, covering loosely with foil if needed to prevent overbrowning. Carefully loosen sides from pan with a knife; remove rim from pan. Let stand 20 minutes.

