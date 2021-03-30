Clarion County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported three new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m., March 30.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,825, and the death toll remains at 88.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total to 1,394. There were no additional deaths reported in Forest County, leaving the county’s death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 30, there were 5,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,020,300.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/30/21 – 5,032

03/29/21 – 2,923

03/27/21 & 03/28/21 – 7,178

03/26/21 – 4,927

03/25/21 – 3,623

03/24/21 – 4,667

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5132 16 5148 120 Butler 15108 75 15183 386 (2 new) Clarion 2822 3 2825 88 Clearfield 7105 39 7144 128 Crawford 6661 12 6673 143 Elk 2514 24 2538 37 Forest 1393 1 1394 21 Indiana 5324 16 5340 161 Jefferson 2964 14 2978 91 McKean 3160 10 3170 65 Mercer 8504 21 8525 248 Venango 3510 7 3517 90 Warren 2268 6 2274 99

There are 1,916 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 389 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – March 25 stood at 7.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 29, there were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,049 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, March 30, Pennsylvania is the 12th state in the country in terms of percentage of population which has received at least one dose.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,043,676 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, March 30.

1,781,870 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,599,860 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,381,730 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:

369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 5,043,676 doses total through March 30:

First/single doses: 3,381,730 administered



Second doses: 1,661,946 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 127,789 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,126,702 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,224 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,231 cases among employees, for a total of 83,455 at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,912 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,409 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

