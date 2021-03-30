CU Alum Welcomes Fellow Alum to Robert Morris University Police Department

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion University graduates from different eras are now working together at the Robert Morris University Police Department in Coraopolis, Pa.

(Pictured: left to right, Zackary Morris and Jeff James.)

Clarion University class of 1990 graduate Jeff James accepted the position as Chief of Police at Robert Morris University just two months ago.

James told exploreClarion.com that one of his first priorities after accepting the position was filling several vacancies in the department. Little did he realize at the time that another Clarion University graduate would soon be joining his team.

James recognized Zackary Morris’ name as soon as he saw it on one of the applications because he had met Morris when he visited Clarion during an alumni event several years ago.

“I remember when he had just graduated. I talked to him about his interest in a career in law enforcement,” James said.

He had remembered Morris not only from their interaction during a visit to Clarion but also from Morris’ history as a football player for the university, as he went all-conference three years in a row.

Once he realized he knew one of the applicants, though, James decided to remove himself from the hiring process to avoid any appearance of favoritism and handed it off to his captain to form a search committee to make the hiring decisions.

As it turned out, Morris’ credentials impressed the committee enough that he came out as a top candidate and was soon hired.

“We were anxious to get him in the ranks here,” James noted.

While both James and Morris went from Clarion University to a career in law enforcement at Robert Morris, their paths to their current positions were widely different.

While James graduated in 1990 with a degree in education, Morris graduated in 2018 with a degree in criminal justice.

Ever since his childhood in North Versailles, James wanted to be either a teacher or a law enforcement officer.

James’ godfather, a 1969 graduate of Clarion University, guided him to Clarion based on his stories about his college experiences.

“When I came to the campus, I just knew. You know when you belong somewhere, and that’s how I felt when I got there. Clarion still holds a big part of my heart.”

After finishing his education degree at Clarion, he spent six years teaching before making a sudden change in course.

“I had become acquainted with a Secret Service agent, and he put a bug in my ear about applying to the agency.”

Although he enjoyed teaching, James said there was still a part of him that was also curious about his other childhood dream of working in law enforcement. Despite having no background in the field, he decided to follow his heart and put in an application.

“And, they were crazy enough to hire me,” he said jokingly.

He retired from the Secret Service several years ago and went on to work as Director of Security for Seneca Valley School District for two years before taking on his current position at Robert Morris.

James said he hopes young people today realize that the kind of career change he made, a change that may have seemed impossible to previous generations, isn’t as uncommon as people may think.

“I would say just be open to opportunities that are presented to you. You know in your heart where you want to be. Don’t be afraid to take that leap if it’s presented to you.”

James added that one of the important things he learned at Clarion University was the importance of being involved and building relationships.

“Take the time to be involved and leverage the knowledge of professors and advisors outside of the classroom. Some of the best conversations and advice I got from professors and leaders at Clarion were outside of classroom settings. I see it here at Robert Morris, too. How involved you are leads to how much you can take away from it.”

