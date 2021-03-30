Developer Pins Hopes on Revitalization Efforts in Oil City: ‘I Cannot Let Them Down’

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Chancing across a listing for a property for sale in Oil City has turned into somewhat of a quest for developer Milan Adamovsky.

According to the 41-year-old software engineer turned real estate developer, he initially came to the Venango County region after seeing a listing for a building that he couldn’t resist checking out.

“I saw the listing of 308 Seneca and thought it was a great deal,” Adamovsky told exploreClarion.com.

“I was a little skeptical at first, but once I entered Venango County, I had goosebumps driving along the Allegheny River all the way to Oil City.”

A lover of travel, as well as food and mixology, Adamovksky decided to tie all of those loves together by investing in property.

He previously invested in properties in New Jersey, including a few luxury condos on the Hudson River across from New York City.

Adamovsky says once he entered Oil City itself, he was even more struck by the city.

“When I arrived, it was love at first sight! It reminded me of a European city layout with the river uniting the city and a church above overlooking the city. There is so much more to this city than meets the eye.”

He ended up not only purchasing the property at 308 Seneca Street but also properties at 220 Seneca Street, 217 Seneca Street, 106 Center Street, and 202 Center Street.

“The sellers of these buildings have been great, and I want to work with other sellers in 16301 (Oil City), on both the north side and south side, who are considering selling and invite them to reach out to me.”

Adamovksy says since his arrival in Oil City, he’s been struck not only by the city and the buildings but also by the people, though things started out a bit rocky.

“Initially, I was met by a lot of nay-sayers, and I actually got booted out of a Facebook group after my first post to ask people to join my effort. I was not off to a good start despite being fully transparent. This transparency was seen as ‘too good to be true.'”

However, he soon found that the population was made up of far more than just pessimists.

“There were a few people who reached out to me afterward privately to welcome me to the city and wish me good luck and assistance if I needed it. That was my sign that there is hope for the community to heal, so I set out to form my own group on Facebook called ‘Bring Back Oil City, PA,’ and it has become a huge success across the board.”

The Facebook group has allowed him to tap into the community and give the people living in Oil City a chance to voice their ideas.

“I use the ‘Bring Back Oil City, PA’ group as an equalizing platform where everyone’s voice gets a chance of being heard. As long as everyone is courteous, respectful, and open to opposing opinions, anyone can have a say in our efforts and contribute.”

Along with the Facebook group, he has also started holding town hall events for group members to get together and discuss things.

Adamovsky said the most recent meeting, on February 27, was a huge success.

“The mere fact that people are excited again, and I have been able to give them hope back is a success. Keep in mind these town halls are not as much a think tank as talking about direction setting, opportunities to join us in our vision, and give the community an opportunity to ask questions that hopefully will encourage them to join.”

In terms of Adamovsky’s goal for the properties, he says it all began with preservation.

“I just wanted to save beautiful historic buildings in danger of getting torn down,” he noted.

“This was all unplanned and still is, and I let destiny guide me. This is a reason why not a single ‘community’ bank is willing to help me because I don’t have a business plan because what I do is I adapt to an ever-changing landscape that changes by the day.”

Adamovsky is somewhat blunt about his dislike for business plans.

“A business plan to me is too rigid, and quite frankly, just paperwork. So, I have given up seeking help from banks because they don’t want to invest into restoring their own community, which is sad, very sad.”

However, while his initial goal was a focus mainly on preservation of the buildings, he says moving forward, he has developed additional goals.

“The goal is to help give people what they cannot imagine that they deserve. I want to take a Steve Jobs approach where I bring my experience, expertise, and most importantly vision and ambition, and show people what I am certain will benefit their city.”

His growing attachment to Oil City has helped to shape and change his goals for the properties, he noted.

“My commitment has grown stronger, and my love for the city has grown fonder. The people here are ready and willing to help bring back Oil City!”

Adamovksy pointed out that people are already volunteering, and despite previous failed attempts at saving other local architectural landmarks, he’s seeing people who are willing to put their trust and hope in him.

“I cannot let them down now.”

He noted that while many city officials, both past and present, have taken time to reach out to him and introduce themselves, welcoming his efforts; he hopes that more will get involved.

“Our intent is to work with all city officials that we need in order for us to do this right. However, if those same officials want to involve themselves beyond the basic needed interaction, this is a great opportunity to connect with the community.

“Remember, this group is an equalizer platform, so once you step into the room, you lose your title and should be ready to speak to your peer as an equal to brainstorm solutions with the person next door. You never know where a great idea may come from or who you may form a great relationship with. This is an excellent networking opportunity for both city officials and all the residents to bridge any misconceptions by removing blame and focusing on solution building.”

He wants to move forward with projects as part of a community, Adamovksy stresses.

“This is all a community affair. The more volunteers we have, the faster things can come back. We have started some preparation work already for the ice cream parlor that will be going into 106 Center.”

He is also working on other prospective businesses for the other properties but notes he wants to retain a certain level of control.

“All retail space I want to control with my own business or business that I have absorbed. A business is welcome to approach me to be absorbed by our effort where in exchange they remain the operators of the business, but I take on running the back-end office and take over many of their expenses from them, making it easier for them to focus on their dream.”

Along with businesses on the ground floors of the buildings, he plans to develop the secondary floors to rent out.

Adamovsky said he also has another idea he’s been considering.

“I do have a mini-mall idea in mind for the small business owners that I have shared with some local organizations, and they liked the idea. This mini-mall will be focused on small footprint shops where rent will be more than reasonable.”

He noted that he hopes to have more details to share about the concept as other projects begin to take shape.

He will also be seeking other avenues for funding development projects in the area.

“This is where I would hope for local city officials to emerge and help guide us,” he noted.

“The one caveat is we do not take any help with strings attached. We want to retain full creative control of the projects to ensure their success. As long as the capital does not curb our enthusiasm or discriminate against the fact that I have multiple buildings, we would love to accept funds from private and public sources.”

Currently, he is funding the projects entirely himself but said he would be more than pleased to find other avenues of financial support.

“The more people join us, the higher the chances of success. We are looking for people who talk less and do more.”

While his main focus is the properties he has already purchased, Adamovsky also noted he does still keep an eye out for any other properties of interest to him that might come up for sale.

“I welcome owners who want to either sell or donate their buildings to our cause to reach out. I always work out creative solutions to make a property move, and it is for a great cause.”

Adamovsky encourages anyone who would like to be involved is welcome to join the Facebook group Bring back Oil City, PA.

