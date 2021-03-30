 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$1500 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.

Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?

Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

  • Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.
  • Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.
  • Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.
  • Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

  • A.D.C. or National Certification; OR
  • Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR
  • Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR
  • Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR
  • Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Click Here to apply.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.