Featured Local Job: Summer Positions at Kalyumet

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun are now hiring for Summer positions.

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application or to set-up an in-person or Zoom interview.

Positions are available in the following areas:

Grounds and Maintenance

Mini-Golf and Snack Bar Attendant

Housekeeping

Lifeguard

Reservations

They offer a competitive hourly rate.

