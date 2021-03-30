 

Hometown Market in Brookville Closed Following Fire

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

167228162_3692690440779596_671775387277869874_nBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Hometown Market grocery store in Brookville is currently closed due to a fire that occurred early Tuesday morning.

(Photo courtesy of Hometown Markets)

According to a representative of Jefferson County Emergency Services, they received a call reporting a fire at Hometown Market, located at 53 West Taylor Street, Brookville, around 3:32 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

Fire companies from Brookville, Pine Creek, Reynoldsville, Summerville, Sykesville, and DuBois were dispatched to the scene.

Jefferson County EMS and Brookville Borough Police also responded to the scene.

According to the dispatcher, no injuries were reported.

A post on the Hometown Markets Facebook page states the store is currently closed due to the fire and no timeline for reopening is currently available.

The scene was cleared around 8:48 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

