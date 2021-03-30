On March 29, 2021, John “Jack” Douglas Day passed away at his DuBois home.

He was the son of the late Donald and C. Esther (Emery) Day, born on June 6, 1944, the actual D-Day, in Karns City, PA.

Jack attended school in the Karns City School District becoming a tuba virtuoso with solo performances in concerts and graduation. Likewise in college at Clarion State Teachers’ College, he continued his tuba talent while earning a B.S. Ed. in English. He earned a Master of Arts in English: Literature. His master’s thesis involved research on writer John Updyke who he eventually met and interviewed. Jack then earned an additional degree at Clarion University in Communications, a Master of Science in Mass Media Arts, and Journalism.

He began his teaching career in 1966 with the Ridgway Area School District where he met his wife, Barbara Emmer. He taught senior high English. In the 1980s, Jack joined the DuBois schools as a Media Coordinator and became an adjunct faculty member for the Pennsylvania State University at DuBois. Following retirement, he joined the staff at the DuBois Business College.

Jack was active in professional organizations. He served as President of the Ridgway teachers’ association, was a member of the National Council of Teachers of English, and served as state president of the Pennsylvania Association for Education Communications and Technology. His contributions to PAECT were honored with the Mary C. Renner Achievement Award in 1998.

He was employed as a news stringer for The Bradford Era, had written several articles for Pennsylvania Magazine, and had done an on-air book review for WPSU-radio. Through his membership in the DuBois Council on the Arts, Jack sponsored Poetry in the Park to encourage the reading and writing of poetry. Jack was the former president of the Council.

Habitat for Humanity was a labor of love for Jack. He strongly believed in Habitat’s mission to provide decent and affordable housing for everyone. He volunteered, finding these efforts genuinely rewarding. Each new building project drew him farther into Clearfield County and with fresh challenges.

He will be deeply missed by many, particularly his wife who he shared 52 wonderful years together, living a lifestyle that was uniquely theirs.

He is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Margaret Day and Jan (Bill) Unger, a nephew Donald (Elaine) Day and a niece Donna (John) Donnelly and two nieces by marriage: Christina (Anthony Walker) Unger and Laura (Steve) Blakeney. Great-nephews include Jarod and Dylan and a great-niece Isabella. Many cousins survive.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by three brothers: Donald Emery, Thomas George, and Paul Ralph.

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, a viewing is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium. A Remembrance Service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with opportunities to share stories about our Jack Day. To adhere to current regulations, face coverings are required and social distancing will be practiced. Visitors are asked to keep their visit brief to allow others to pay their respects.

Memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 463, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.adamsonfuneral.com.

