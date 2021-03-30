Man Arrested for Homicide Following Shooting in Warren County

SPRING CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was arrested for homicide following a shooting that occurred on Monday evening in Warren County.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, March 29, Warren-based State Police were dispatched to a private residence on Cold Springs Road, in Spring Creek Township, Warren County, for a report of a shooting.

Police say they arrived and found the victim, identified as 57-year-old Victor Vernon Vantassel III, deceased at the scene.

A person of interest was identified and taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

Court documents indicate 57-year-old Hagger Steven Brewer Sr., of Spartansburg, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin at 3:30 a.m. on March 30, on the following charge:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

Brewer was lodged in the Warren County Jail with bail denied.

Representatives of the Warren County District Attorney’s Office and the Warren County Detectives also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Warren-based State Police at 814-728-3600.

