 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Man Arrested for Homicide Following Shooting in Warren County

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police LineSPRING CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was arrested for homicide following a shooting that occurred on Monday evening in Warren County.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, March 29, Warren-based State Police were dispatched to a private residence on Cold Springs Road, in Spring Creek Township, Warren County, for a report of a shooting.

Police say they arrived and found the victim, identified as 57-year-old Victor Vernon Vantassel III, deceased at the scene.

A person of interest was identified and taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

Court documents indicate 57-year-old Hagger Steven Brewer Sr., of Spartansburg, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin at 3:30 a.m. on March 30, on the following charge:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

Brewer was lodged in the Warren County Jail with bail denied.

Representatives of the Warren County District Attorney’s Office and the Warren County Detectives also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Warren-based State Police at 814-728-3600.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.