Marlene “Diz” Elizabeth Shepler

Marlene E. “Diz” Shepler, 89, of New Bethlehem, (formerly of Reynoldsville) passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on January 21, 1932 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County a daughter of the late Isaac T and Martha (Deemer) Shepler.

She attended the Henderson Township School near Big Run.

“Diz” lived on the family farm near Big Run for over eighty years before moving to New Bethlehem to live with her sister Marie.

Marlene worked at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital in the housekeeping department for nearly twenty-five years before retiring in 1996.

Her enjoyments were doing jigsaw puzzles, gardening, reading, and watching game shows on Television. She loved animals and especially her beloved dog Muffie.

She is survived by two sisters, Marie Minich of New Bethlehem, Donna Durnell of Reynoldsville; one brother, Donald Shepler and wife Joan of Big Run; five nieces, Karen Michael, Marnie Kuhn, Jennifer Bowser, Susan Shaffer, and Cheryl Minich; one nephew, Thomas Minich; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death her parents, a brother in-law George Minich, a nephew, Dennis Minich and his son, Matthew Minich.

Friends will be received from 11a.m until 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Joe Buterbaugh.

Interment will follow at Davis Cemetery, Henderson Township, Jefferson County.

