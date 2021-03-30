Richard G. MacDonald, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Born February 6, 1963, Richard was the son of the late Glenn and Emogene Lunn MacDonald. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and Edinboro University, and was employed as a carpenter for Reck Construction. Richard was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

Richard is survived by his wife, Lori MacDonald, of Franklin; his two sons, Brett MacDonald and Tyler MacDonald, both of Franklin; and his three grandchildren, Adalynn, Emma and Tenzin MacDonald, all of Franklin. He is also survived by his brother, Scott MacDonald and his wife, Donna Marie, of St. Louis, MO; and his sister, Susan MacDonald and her wife, Melissa Bible, of Erie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Velma Woods.

