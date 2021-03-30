Ronald Lee Webber, 82, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born February 5, 1939 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Howard and Marie L. (Shields) Webber.

On February 25, 1962, Ronald proudly enlisted in the United States Army during the Peacetime Era. During his service, he attended the U.S. Engineer School for Engineer Construction and Equipment Repair; he was Honorably discharged on February 25, 1964 with the rank of Private First Class and had earned the Marksman Badge for Rifle.

Following his military service, Ronald returned to the Franklin area, where he spent the rest of his professional career in several places. He was an Resident Service Aide for Polk Center, worked for Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT), and was a Courier for Mellon Bank.

A brave and courageous individual, Ronald was known as someone always willing and proud to serve his community in times of need. He was a life member the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Venango County Fire Police, and Pennsylvania Fire Police. He was also a member of the Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles #328 and the St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Ronald will forever be remembered by his two nieces, Beth Ann Webber and Suzanne von Tacky; and by all of his friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Webber and his brother, Fred Webber.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation.

A graveside service for Ronald will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Cemetery with Deacon David Betz officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

