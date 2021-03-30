SPONSORED: Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Today
Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 10:03 AM
Exciting news! Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic has appointments open throughout the month of April.
To schedule, visit https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx
