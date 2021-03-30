 

SPONSORED: Stop at Kerle Tire Company for the Cooper Tire Spring Rebate Event!

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion for the Cooper Tire Spring Rebate event!

The sale runs until Monday, April 12, 2021.

Purchase a set of four of the following qualifying tires at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion for the rebate:

    $50 Rebate – Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
    $50 Rebate – Cooper CS5 Grand Touring
    $50 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer SRX
    $50 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer SRX LE
    $70 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer EnduraMax
    $70 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S
    $70 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer AT3 LT
    $70 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer AT3 XLT
Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.


