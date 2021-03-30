State Police Calls: Hot Pocket, Reese’s Cup Stolen in Redbank; DUIs Reported

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Retail Theft in Redbank Township

Around 9:15 a.m. on March 21, Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a retail theft at a gas station on State Route 28/Mayport Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say a Hot Pocket and a Reese’s Cup, valued at a total of $5.18, were stolen from the business.

DUI in Limestone Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 21-year-old Alexis Rae Holt, of New Bethlehem, through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on March 29:

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Exceed 55 MPH In Other Loc By 25 MPH, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Fail To Keep Right, Summary

– Violate Hazard Regulation, Summary

The charges stem from an incident in Limestone Township on March 13.

DUI in Sligo Borough

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 44-year-old Christopher Lawrence Murphy, of Rimersburg, through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on March 29:

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Careless Driving, Summary

The charges stem from an incident in Sligo Borough on February 12.

