Two Emlenton Teens Charged After Vehicles Damaged by Golf Club, Car Bumper

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two Emlenton teens were charged with criminal mischief following an incident on Sunday that involved damages to two vehicles in Salem Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:46 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, at a location on Snyder Grove Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The incident involved a 2015 Dodge RAM 1500 and a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police say 18-year-old Jakob Holley and 19-year-old Jacob Rhoades, both of Emlenton, were cited for criminal mischief in relation to damage to the vehicles.

According to police, one of the suspects damaged the window of one vehicle with a golf club, and the other suspect intentionally damaged the trunk of the other vehicle with his vehicle’s bumper.

Police listed a known 43-year-old Emlenton man as a victim in the incident.

No additional details are available at this time.

