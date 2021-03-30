 

William “Moose” Russell Emery

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-P29KokTPhx00wOn the evening of March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, OH.

Born in Oil City, PA, on November 11, 1953, to Bob and Patsy Emery, Moose attended Oil City Senior High School, where he played sports, including football and wrestling. On February 4, 1978, he married Teresa (Makowski) Emery. Moose was employed by Pennzoil Refinery in Rousville, PA, until its closing.

Always outgoing and upbeat, he loved to help others. Whether it was coaching on the sidelines at youth football games, or giving a ride to someone in need, he valued making someone else’s day a little brighter. His upbeat side kept him active and helped feed his love for travel.

Moose loved to hit the open road, preferably in a Mazda RX-7, to see new places, which paired well with his enjoyment of running. He always said, “The best way to see a new town is to run through it.” And ran he did, completing multiple marathons and countless other races over the years. Having always planned to retire to Myrtle Beach, he had moved there in February 2020.

He was also a music lover, especially fond of Willie Nelson, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young. He always joked that Springsteen’s three-piece suit was jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball hat. He was a man of simple living, and he appreciated that in others.

Moose was preceded in death by his first wife, Teresa (nee Makowski) Emery, a daughter, Stacey Ann Emery and his parents, Robert and Patricia Emery and a brother, Robert Sherwood Emery, Jr.

He is survived by his son Todd, along with Todd’s wife Lindsey and son Milo, who reside in University Heights, OH.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.clevelandcremation.com.


