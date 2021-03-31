A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 54. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 11pm, then snow showers likely after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow showers after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

