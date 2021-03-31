Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Tools from Employer

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing charges related to incidents where he allegedly stole multiple tools from his former employer in Knox Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Randy A. Divelbiss.

According to a criminal complaint, between April 1, 2020, and November 30, 2020, several thefts took place at job sites, as well as the main business location for a known business in Knox Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states Randy A. Divelbiss, who worked for the business during this time period, stole several parts and tools from the locations.

The owner of the business was interviewed on March 6, 2021.

The owner told police that Divelbiss had worked for the business at the time of the thefts and was fired in November 2020, the complaint states.

The owner reported he noticed that while Divelbiss worked for the company, tools were coming up missing, but he didn’t initially approach Divelbiss about it.

“I try to give these guys a chance when no one else will,” the owner told police, the complaint states.

He also noted that he believed some of the tools could have been accidentally left a job site. However, he went on to report he then received a call from a known woman who said she had some tools belonging to the business that Divelbiss had taken. The owner agreed to meet the woman, but she did not show up as agreed, and he then decided to contact the police, according to the complaint.

The owner stated the items stolen include a cordless drill set, sockets, a small sandblaster, and various hand tools. There was also a $100 bill that had gone missing. It was estimated that around $2,000.00 of items were stolen, the complaint states.

Clarion-based State Police contacted Clarion Borough Police on March 7. The borough police had done a search on Divelbiss’s vehicle in relation to a separate investigation and had found tools and other items in the vehicle.

The complaint notes the vehicle was later released to a known woman with the same first name given by the woman who had contacted the owner about having some of the missing tools.

Another search warrant for the vehicle was then applied for and granted.

During the subsequent search, police found a tool bag with miscellaneous hand tools and furnace parts in the vehicle. Police then spoke to the woman who said she had been cleaning out the vehicle, and there were additional tools in her residence. She then retrieved a cordless drill set and told police Divelbiss must have gotten rid of any other items, the complaint indicates.

Divelbiss was interviewed at the Clarion County Jail on March 18, and he reportedly admitted to taking the tools from the business owner, although he was not able to list everything he had taken and wasn’t sure where all the tools were located, according to the complaint.

Divelbiss was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:04 a.m. on March 25, on the following charge:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

According to court documents, $10,000.00 monetary bail was set for this case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 6, with Judge Schill presiding.

A second preliminary hearing is scheduled for the same day and time on retail theft charges related to an incident in Monroe Township in February.

Divelbiss is also scheduled for a criminal conference with District Attorney Drew Welsh on May 19 on charges related to an incident where he allegedly set fire to a building in Clarion Borough in early March.

RELATED:

Evicted Tenant Who Admitted to Setting Fire Above Shick’s Waives Hearing

Evicted Tenant Admits to Setting Fire Above Shick’s

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.