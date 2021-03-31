Clarion Man Charged With Threatening to Hit Woman on the Head With Bat to Be Sentenced Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who threatened to hit a woman on the head with a bat is scheduled to stand for sentencing next week.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Wesley Mark Williams is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on April 7, on the following charge:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Williams pleaded guilty to the above charge on March 3.

As a result of the plea agreement, one summary count of harassment was dismissed.

Williams is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in October 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Officer Foust, of the Clarion Borough Police, was dispatched to a residence on Wilson Avenue for a report of harassment/threats of harm.

A known female victim reported that she had sent a text message to Wesley Williams regarding getting his belongings from her residence, and Williams replied with text messages, including one that said: “imma hit u with a bat upside the head.”

Officer Foust then went to Williams’ residence. He knocked at the door and got no answer. Then, a neighbor approached and said that Williams had sent a message about “cops being at his house.” Officer Foust asked the neighbor to send Williams a message to come to his house, so he could speak to him. Williams reportedly replied: “nope, they’re going to arrest me.” Williams then messaged his phone number for Officer Foust to call him, according to the complaint.

Contact was made with Williams by phone, and Officer Foust explained that he needed to speak to him about the text messages he had sent to the victim.

Williams reportedly stated he was “upset” and “didn’t mean that.” He then agreed to meet police at his home to turn himself in for arrest on related charges.

After his arrest, he agreed to answer questions, and when asked about the messages, he said, “he was angry and didn’t take his medication today,” according to the complaint.

Williams was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:21 p.m. on October 15.

