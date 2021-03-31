 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Clarview Campus Holding Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

easter-13646_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Campus is inviting the community to join in on their Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt that is being held throughout Clarion County.

Find the eggs at local businesses throughout Clarion County, take a picture of the egg (selfies with the egg would be Great Fun!), and post the pictures on Facebook.

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Egg Locations:

– All American Awards and Engraving- Shippenville PA

– Bills Service Co.– Knox PA
– C & A Trees– Clarion PA
– Char-val Candies– New Bethlehem PA
– Clarion Area Agency on Aging– Clarion PA
– Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry– Clarion PA
– Clarion County Veteran Affairs Office– Clarion PA
– Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center– Sligo PA
– County Seat- Clarion PA
– Country Springs- Sligo PA
– Daddy’s Main Street- Clarion PA
– Dan Smith Candies- Clarion PA
– EverMoore’s Restaurant- New Bethlehem PA
– Kens Bait Shop– Rimersburg PA
– Southern Clarion County Ambulance– Sligo PA
– The Medicine Shoppe– Clarion PA
– The Red River Roadhouse– Clarion PA
– United Way– Clarion PA
– Valley Flowers- Rimersburg PA
– Valley Flowers- New Bethlehem PA
– YMCA– Clarion PA
– Zacks– New Bethlehem PA

The scavenger hunt ends at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

Make sure you tag/mention the business and Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center or Country Springs to be entered into drawings for a chance to win some prizes!

Watch the video on Clarview’s Facebook page for instructions.

