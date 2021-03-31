Helen M. Kline, 91, of Tionesta, passed away at Country Spring Personal Care on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

She was born on July 28, 1929, in Corduroy, PA (Elk County) to the late Cecil and Ruby Trumbell Black.

On May 13, 1948, Helen married Charles Kline who preceded her in death on May 2, 1997.

Helen had worked at ASR and Evenflo Crater Manufacturing, but mainly she was a homemaker most of her life enjoying her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed making quilts, crocheting and knitting. Helen was a member of the Tylersburg United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children: Keith Kline and his wife Janice, of Lickingville, Karen Lauer and her husband Michael, of Fryburg, and Teresa Berlin and her husband Brian, of Acme, PA; grandchildren: Kelly (Dave) Schreffler, Jenn (Dave) Detar, Sheila (Justin) Dolby, Kayla (Jim) Janos, and Dustin (Missy) Berlin; great grandchildren: Emily Schreffler, Nathan Schreffler, Dakota Lauer, Meagan Detar, Olivia Detar, Delanie Janos, Luka Janos, Jaxon Berlin and Tyson Berlin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Helen was proceeded in death by a very special Aunt and Uncle, Everett and Mattie Lewis, and her siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00am at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA with Rev. Randy Evans officiating. Due to current restrictions related to COVID 19, attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and facial covering such as a mask.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Assn., 1600 Peninsula Dr., Ste 15, Erie, PA 16505-4261.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

