Home Invasion Leads to Charges for Clarion Man

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars following an alleged home invasion in Emlenton on Monday night.

Court documents indicate the Emlenton Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Calin James Carbaugh.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:12 p.m. on Monday, March 29, Venango County 9-1-1 dispatched the Emlenton Police Department to a residence on Main Street in Emlenton for a report of a male suspect who broke into the caller’s home while armed with a knife.

At the scene, the victim reported that Calin Carbaugh had come to his house and banged on his door while demanding keys that belong to a known woman. The victim told police he attempted to close his door, and Carbaugh then shoved and kicked the door open, causing damage to the screen, the complaint states.

Police found the inside wooden door had a visible mark where it was forced open from the outside, and a wreath attached to the door was also damaged during the forced entry. There was damage discovered to the handle of the screen door, which would no longer latch, and a curtain just inside the door was reportedly torn during the incident. Police also found that a toolbox in the residence was damaged during a struggle between Carbaugh and the victim, the complaint indicates.

The victim then showed police a two-inch laceration to his left calf that he reportedly suffered during the struggle with Carbaugh.

Police checked the area but were unable to immediately locate Carbaugh.

Around 7:35 p.m., police observed Carbaugh’s vehicle, a tan Dodge Neon, parked behind a residence and then saw Carbaugh and a known female standing nearby, the complaint indicates.

Police attempted to speak to Carbaugh, but he reportedly refused and then attempted to leave the scene. He was then taken into custody. He attempted to resist arrest but was subdued following a brief struggle, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break into Structure, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to “statements indicating an unwillingness to comply with any bail conditions,” according to the court document.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 7 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

